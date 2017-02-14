 Central Oregon Red Cross volunteers head to California to help those displaced by the problems surrounding the Oroville Dam

A group of Red Cross volunteers from Oregon including the Central Oregon area are on their way to help those who have been displaced by the possible breaching of the Oroville Dam in Northern California. Nearly 200 thousand people are expected to be out of their homes for the next 2 weeks as efforts are underway to make repairs to the dam and the emergency spillway. 16 volunteers will help at the various shelters and to deliver food and other services as needed. To make a donation to help those affected go online to www.redcross.org .