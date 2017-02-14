 1 person injured in accident at Highway 97 and Odem Medo Road

Highway 97 at Odem Medo Road in Redmond was shut down for the better part of an hour last night when a pickup truck was hit by a semi truck hauling pigs. According to the Redmond Police the incident took place just before 6 pm when the driver of the truck crossed into oncoming traffic and was hit by the semi. The pickup truck driver was taken to St. Charles in Bend with severe injuries. The names of the 2 drivers have not been released at this time as the accident remains under investigation.