Settlement conference today for Crook County man

A settlement conference is set today for 26 year old Michael Donovan of Prineville in Crook County Court. Donovan has pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of 39 year old James Scott of Christmas Valley and the attempted murder of Kindr Bork in September of 2015. The shooting took place after an apparent drug deal that went bad. Donavan was charged with 1 count of murder, 1 count of attempted murder and 3 counts of unlawful use of a weapon. The trial is set for May 30th.

