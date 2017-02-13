 30 year old man dies in Sunriver area, death called suspicious in nature

The Sunriver Police along with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police Forensic Team were all trying to piece together what occurred when a man who appeared to be stabbed in the neck was seen walking down a bike path near Woodland Lane yesterday morning and later found dead. According to the Sunriver Police, the man was in his 30’s and was a white male. The death of the man is being called suspicious in nature but police don’t believe there is any danger to others in the Sunriver area. The name of the man has not been released at this time. Police are asking anyone who may have seen the man or have any information to call 693-6911.