 Crook County Schools adopt plan for missed days due to snow

The various school districts in Central Oregon are beginning to formulate their plans to make up the days lost from the snow and cold that clutched the region in December and January. For Crook County Schools they will be using 2 staff development days and 2 days scheduled for conferences to make up lost class time. The days which are now to be used for instructional time will be February 17th, March 10th, April 12th and April 13th. A letter from the district went out to parents at the end of January about the changes.