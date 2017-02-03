 Cascades East Transit expands to Sisters,changes other routes

New routes will be added to the Cascades East Transit system starting Monday giving better public transportation options to the public. According to the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, which operates CET, changes will include a route from Bend to Sisters with 3 round trips a day and 4 different stops in Sisters. The new routes will be free to riders the first week of operation from Monday through Friday. Other changes will include adding stops in Culver and Metolius for the Madras to Redmond route and keeping the Prineville to Redmond to Bend route on the same bus.

