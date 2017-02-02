 More winter weather on the way for Central Oregon

We’ll see a couple of snowy days on tap for Central Oregonians. The National Weather Service has posted a winter weather watch for today into Saturday morning for another 6-12 inches of snow and depending on where you are and the elevation it could turn into freezing rain with a mixture of light rain. The worst of the storm will be today into tomorrow moderating over the weekend. You will need more time on your commute this morning. We have no school closures or delays reported to us.