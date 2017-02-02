 Bend La Pine Schools hold meetings today for possible board candidates

Today there are 2 meetings to be held at the Bend La Pine Education Center giving possible board candidates a chance to ask question of board members and Superintendent Shay Mikalson. The meetings were designed to give possible candidates a chance to find out more about the responsibilities of the board, their goals and to hear from Mikalson about his vision for the district. The meetings are from 8-9 this morning then from 5-6 this evening at the admin building on Wall.