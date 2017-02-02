 Bend City Council looks at charter review

The Bend City Council received a report at their meeting last night spearheaded by several organizations including Bend 2030 asking the council to take a look at having a review of the city charter, to look at the issues of electing a mayor rather than appointing one, and representation on the council by areas in the city or wards. The last charter review was done 22 years ago and most of the council agreed it is something the voters should have a say on. The council also put off a decision until their next meeting on an agreement that would allow Uber and Lyft to operate in the Bend-Redmond area.