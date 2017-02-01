 4 arrested on drug charges

A drug investigation over the past several months has led to the arrest of 4 people in the last week. According to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team the execution of 2 search warrants led to the arrest of Michael Bandurian, Shane Dibivand, Jeremy Haller and Lisa Hall. A variety of drugs were found at the 2 homes including heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, MDMA and steroids. Lt. Nick Parker of the CODE team said some of the drugs were being purchased from China, mixed with other drugs and being sold in Central Oregon. All 4 remain in the Deschutes County Jail on drug related charges.