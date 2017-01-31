 Meeting tonight to look at expansion of Bend Senior Center

There will be a meeting this evening from 6; 30 pm to 8; 30 pm to gather input on a proposed expansion of the Bend Parks and Recreation Senior Center. The expansion would add about 40 thousand square feet to the facility and provide more activities to a broader group of people while still serving seniors. Total cost would be about 20 million dollars and could be done in 3 years if approved by the district board of director’s. Parks and Rec has about 16 million in reserves for this project and would not go to voters for the additional funding. The meeting tonight is at the Senior Center at 15th and Reed Market.