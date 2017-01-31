 31 year old Bend man arrested for DUII

A 31 year old Bend man was arrested after he tried to elude officers in Bend. According to Bend Police Michael Anderson was stopped for driving 45 miles an hour in a 25 mile an hour speed zone. As officers approached the vehicle Anderson sped off. He was eventually stopped after officers conducted a high risk traffic stop. A blood alcohol test revealed Anderson’s blood alcohol level was at point 15 percent. He was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on 5 charges including driving under the influence.