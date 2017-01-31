 31 year old Bend man arrested for DUII

31 year old Bend man arrested for DUII

 In Local News
0
0

A 31 year old Bend man was arrested after he tried to elude officers in Bend. According to Bend Police Michael Anderson was stopped for driving 45 miles an hour in a 25 mile an hour speed zone. As officers approached the vehicle Anderson sped off. He was eventually stopped after officers conducted a high risk traffic stop. A blood alcohol test revealed Anderson’s blood alcohol level was at point 15 percent. He was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on 5 charges including driving under the influence.

RL
R.L. has won numerous local, state, and national awards for his news coverage and community involvement. He is in the Oregon Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as a 2004 Heritage Broadcaster of the Year. Over his 35-year career he has written and produced nearly 400,000 newscasts.
Recent Posts

Leave a Comment