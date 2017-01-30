 Prineville man arrested on charges of attempted murder, rape

Prineville man arrested on charges of attempted murder, rape

 In Local News
0
0

A 25 year old Prineville man was arrested yesterday morning and charged with attempted murder and rape. According to the Prineville Police they were called to a home on Elk street before 2 am and found 2 women who had been stabbed and 1 of them was being sexually assaulted. James Smith was arrested and charged. His bail was set at 965 thousand dollars. The 2 women involved were taken to St. Charles in Prineville then flown by air ambulance to St. Charles in Bend for treatment.

RL
R.L. has won numerous local, state, and national awards for his news coverage and community involvement. He is in the Oregon Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as a 2004 Heritage Broadcaster of the Year. Over his 35-year career he has written and produced nearly 400,000 newscasts.
Recent Posts

Leave a Comment