 Prineville man arrested on charges of attempted murder, rape

A 25 year old Prineville man was arrested yesterday morning and charged with attempted murder and rape. According to the Prineville Police they were called to a home on Elk street before 2 am and found 2 women who had been stabbed and 1 of them was being sexually assaulted. James Smith was arrested and charged. His bail was set at 965 thousand dollars. The 2 women involved were taken to St. Charles in Prineville then flown by air ambulance to St. Charles in Bend for treatment.