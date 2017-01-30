 Crooked River Ranch couple kidnapped and beaten, 2 others arrested

2 Crooked River Ranch residents are expected to go before a judge this week after being arrested for allegedly kidnapping and torturing a couple that were living with them. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, 23 year old Kiteara Westover and 23 year old Damian Patteeuw were in a room asleep Thursday night that they were renting from 36 year old Alisha Bryden. Bryden and 37 year old Jeremiah Degraw entered the room and accused the couple of stealing from Bryden. Bryden and Degraw then beat the couple, threatened their lives and drove them to Sisters at gunpoint. They spent the night in a hotel then were sent into a gas station to make a scene so Bryden and Degraw could get away. Police were called and the 2 were apprehended. They were both lodged in Deschutes County Jail on multiple charges with bail set at 710 thousand dollars each.