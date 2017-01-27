 Oregon Board of Education to make some exceptions to school year length due to the weather

The Oregon Board of Education yesterday put into place a temporary rule for this school year that allows each district to count up to 14 hours of emergency school closures as missed instructional time or can ask for a 1 year waiver of the instructional time requirement. A lot of the school districts in Central and Eastern Oregon missed several days of school due to the snow, cold and flooding that we had in December and January. This will affect many of the districts in Central Oregon. The districts will now have to ask for the variance in instructional time from the state.