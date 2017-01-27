 Last of 5 cougars in the Burgess Road area taken

The last of the 5 cougars that had killed pets and chickens in an area south of Burgess Road in La Pine was euthanized yesterday. The cougars had been in the area for the last week with the 1st to be killed this past Saturday. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and Oregon State Police were then able to take 3 more on Monday and the last of the group yesterday. No more word on the tracks that were found in the Deschutes River Woods area at the south end of Bend.

