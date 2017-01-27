 3 arrested on drug charges in Bend

3 people were arrested yesterday morning following a traffic stop in Bend on O.B. Riley Road. According to Bend Police, they stopped a vehicle driven by 44 year old Hara Lim of Bend, for possibly driving under the influence. She was determined to be impaired. During the ensuing investigation over 4 ounces of methamphetamine were found in the vehicle. Lim was staying at the Shilo Inn and a search warrant of her room led to the arrest of 40 year old Jared Reed and 43 year old James Dyer. All were arrested on various drug charges.