Board of Education to come up with a plan to address missed school days due to snow, cold and flooding

 In Local News
Today the Oregon State Board of Education is expected to pass some temporary rules that will address the unusual circumstances that led to the number of days missed by the majority of the school districts in Central Oregon and many of the other districts in Eastern Oregon due to the snow, cold and flooding that has occurred in December and January. Bend La Pine Superintendent Shay Mikalson met with the state school superintendent earlier this week to talk about the situation. Parents, students and staff will have a better idea of what the plan will be to make up lost school time in early February.

RL
R.L. has won numerous local, state, and national awards for his news coverage and community involvement. He is in the Oregon Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as a 2004 Heritage Broadcaster of the Year. Over his 35-year career he has written and produced nearly 400,000 newscasts.
