 36 year old arrested after stealing 2 vehicles in Redmond last night

A 36 year old Redmond man was arrested last night after attempting to elude law enforcement twice in 2 different vehicles. According to Redmond Police, a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Deputy located a stolen car in the area of 25th and Rimrock Lane. As he was waiting for officers a man jumped into the vehicle and took off. A chase ensued with the man ditching the vehicle, then driving off in a truck. Officers were eventually able to get the truck stopped out on the Cline Falls highway with the person, identified as Ryan Fischer-Salt taking off on foot. He was eventually apprehended and charged with 10 different counts including felony attempt to elude.