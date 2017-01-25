 Open house in Sisters this evening to talk about the roundabout at Highway 20 and Barclay

There will be an open house this evening at Sisters High School as the Oregon Department of Transportation goes over their plan for the roundabout at Highway 20 and Barclay on the west end of Sisters. The 3 point 2 million dollar project is needed to help traffic get through town. The project is set to begin once weather allows and should be done by Memorial Day. The open house is from 4; 30 pm to 6; 30 pm this evening.