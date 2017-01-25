 4 cougars killed in the last 3 days in the La Pine area and 1 still being looked for

The Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife are continuing to look for 1 cougar that was last seen yesterday near the Corner Store off Burgess and Pine Forest Drive. 4 cougars have been put down since this weekend in that area. The cats have killed 12 chickens, one dog and a domestic cat. The cougars are looking for a food source due to the heavy snow. Anyone seeing the cougar should call 693-6911. It is also a good idea to keep your pets indoors if possible and a light on outside of your home at night.