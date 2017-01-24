 Governor Brown speaks at Western Governors event in Bend

Governor Kate Brown was in Central Oregon yesterday speaking at the Western Governors Association National Forest and Rangeland Management Initiative Workshop held at the Riverhouse. The Governor spoke about the need for western states to work with the federal government to improve land management in the west. The governor also spoke about the upcoming legislative session and issues at the forefront including a solution for funding the Public Employees Retirement System, passing a transportation package to maintain the roads and highways in Oregon and working on a plan for affordable housing.

