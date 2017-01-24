 2 cougars still being looked for in La Pine

While 1 cougar was euthanized in the La Pine area over the weekend that had killed a cat and some chickens there are apparently 2 others still in a neighborhood south of Burgess Road that appear to be the offspring of the one that was taken. Both the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and trappers from the Department of Agriculture are following up on sightings of the cougars. Anyone who sees one of the cats is asked to call 693-6911. It is also a good idea to keep your pets indoors if possible and a light on outside of your home at night.

