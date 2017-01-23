 Cougar euthanized in La Pine neighborhood

Cougar euthanized in La Pine neighborhood

 In Local News
0
0

A cougar that was preying on domestic animals in the La Pine area was shot and killed over the weekend. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office a person in the area of Coyote Drive had reported a cougar had attacked their dog.  That was followed by a report of the cougar killing a cat at a home on Pine Forest Drive. Shortly after that a person called in from a home on Glenwood Drive saying they had a cougar underneath their deck. Due to the cat’s proximity to Rosland Elementary School and a day care facility, the animal was euthanized.

RL
R.L. has won numerous local, state, and national awards for his news coverage and community involvement. He is in the Oregon Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as a 2004 Heritage Broadcaster of the Year. Over his 35-year career he has written and produced nearly 400,000 newscasts.
Recent Posts

Leave a Comment