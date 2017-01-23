 Cougar euthanized in La Pine neighborhood

A cougar that was preying on domestic animals in the La Pine area was shot and killed over the weekend. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office a person in the area of Coyote Drive had reported a cougar had attacked their dog. That was followed by a report of the cougar killing a cat at a home on Pine Forest Drive. Shortly after that a person called in from a home on Glenwood Drive saying they had a cougar underneath their deck. Due to the cat’s proximity to Rosland Elementary School and a day care facility, the animal was euthanized.