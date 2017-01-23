 Broken propane line leads to garage fire at Widgi Creek

A broken propane pipe that had been buried from snow that was taken off the roof led to a garage catching on fire and exploding at Widgi Creek west of Bend. According to Bend Fire, the incident took place just after 1 am yesterday morning when a neighbor called the fire in. The unoccupied vacation rental sustained major damage to the garage as one wall was blown out from the explosion. Total damage was about 90 thousand dollars to the garage and its contents.

