 17 year old injured in 2 car accident on Century Drive

17 year old injured in 2 car accident on Century Drive

 In Local News
0
0

A 17 year old teen that lost control of her vehicle about 3 miles west of the 7th Mountain Resort on Century Drive was taken to the hospital yesterday with serious injuries. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office the incident took place around 11 am as the girl slid into the other lane and was hit by a vehicle driven by 47 year old Carlene Perry of Bend. Air Link landed on the highway and transported the girl to St. Charles Medical Center. Perry and her 10 year old passenger were unharmed.

RL
R.L. has won numerous local, state, and national awards for his news coverage and community involvement. He is in the Oregon Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as a 2004 Heritage Broadcaster of the Year. Over his 35-year career he has written and produced nearly 400,000 newscasts.
Recent Posts

Leave a Comment