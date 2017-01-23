 17 year old injured in 2 car accident on Century Drive

A 17 year old teen that lost control of her vehicle about 3 miles west of the 7th Mountain Resort on Century Drive was taken to the hospital yesterday with serious injuries. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office the incident took place around 11 am as the girl slid into the other lane and was hit by a vehicle driven by 47 year old Carlene Perry of Bend. Air Link landed on the highway and transported the girl to St. Charles Medical Center. Perry and her 10 year old passenger were unharmed.