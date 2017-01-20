 Oregon State Police begin saturation patrols looking for poachers

The Oregon State Police are starting saturation patrols of winter deer and elk ranges in Central Oregon. The patrols are to protect deer and elk from illegal activity and poachers. OSP will be flying planes during the day and night along with troopers on the ground looking for people violating road closures or those who may be spotlighting animals.  Areas that will see increased patrols include the Metolius, Paulina, Fort Rock and Silver Lake game management units.

