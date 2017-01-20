 Oregon budget writing committee looking to shake things up

Getting ever closer to the beginning of the 2017 state legislative session, the state’s budget writing committee came out with a budget that would trim the 1 point 8 billion dollar deficit by cutting jobs, raising tuition at state universities and downsizing the number of people who are on Oregon’s Medicaid program. The committee said they wrote the budget this way in an effort build political will to overhaul the state’s tax system. The total budget for the next 2 years is estimated to be 20 point 6 billon dollars.