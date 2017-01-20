 Last 4 Bend La Pine Schools in session today

It took some time, but all of the schools that had been closed to get the snow off the roofs and checked for their structural integrity in the Bend La Pine School District are open today. The last 4 will open their doors after a more than a week of calamity following the collapse of the roof of the Kenwood School gym. All of the Redmond, Sisters and Bend La Pine Schools shut their doors last Thursday and Friday to get snow removal crews on the roofs and check all the buildings to make sure they were safe. While Sisters and Redmond were back in session on Tuesday, Bend La Pine did a rolling start with their schools. The last 4 for Bend La Pine were given the go ahead yesterday afternoon welcoming students back today.

