Snow and rain create various problems in Central Oregon
The snow mixed with the rain has created more problems. Yesterday the old Ray’s Food Place location on Bend’s Westside saw its roof collapse from the snow. There were also several other smaller buildings that were affected. The roads are now seeing some flooding and the slush has turned many of the secondary roads into one way streets. There is also some flooding that has occurred on many of the streets which should recede some today.
