Bend City Council talks about allowing Uber and Lyft into the Bend/Redmond market

The Bend City Council took a step closer to allowing Uber and Lyft ride services into the Bend – Redmond area at their meeting last night. Council members wanted to make sure that if the 2 companies come into the area that they are treated the same as other taxi companies in the area. While the city requires taxi drivers to be fingerprinted and go through a background check by city police, the Transportation Network Companies would provide their own background checks then provide them to authorities. There was also a concern about insurance. The council will consider a draft ordinance in early February.

