Sand bags a hot item for Deschutes County residents

There was a run on sand bags in Deschutes County yesterday as people were preparing for the possibility of flooding. Over 15 thousand sandbags were filled and distributed at 4 filling stations in a 5 hour period. There were still people waiting to fill bags when the sand and bags ran out. In Crook County today people will have a chance to get sand bags from 8- 4 today at the fairgrounds. The National Weather Service is still calling for rain for Central Oregon through tomorrow.

