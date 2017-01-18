 Most schools reopen for Bend La Pine and Redmond, but still some closures

 In Local News
Things begin to get back to normal today for most students of the Bend La Pine and Redmond Schools. For both districts the majority of schools are open. Those still closed for Bend La Pine include Elk Meadow, Lava Ridge, Pine Ridge, Ponderosa, William E Miller, Pacific Crest, Pilot Butte and REALMS. For Redmond Schools Tumalo and Terrebonne are still closed. Crews will continue to work towards their opening as roofs are being cleared of snow and the structural integrity of the facilities is checked.

RL
R.L. has won numerous local, state, and national awards for his news coverage and community involvement. He is in the Oregon Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as a 2004 Heritage Broadcaster of the Year. Over his 35-year career he has written and produced nearly 400,000 newscasts.
