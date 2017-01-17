 Flooding still a real possibility in the region

As the temperatures warm for the remainder of the week the threat of flooding is still very real. The National Weather Service is calling for rain, heavy at times into the weekend as a couple of storms move through the region. Local officials are asking residents to clean any drains that could be out on the streets in front of their homes if you can find them, and make sure that your down spouts off your homes are free of ice and snow. Both Deschutes County and Crook County officials have made sandbags and sand available to residents who need to protect their homes against the possibility of flooding. That information is available on both the Deschutes County and Crook County websites.