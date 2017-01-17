 Bend La Pine and Redmond Schools remain closed for 01/17/2017

Snow removal efforts by nearly 300 people will continue for the Bend La Pine and Redmond Schools today off the roofs of the various buildings within the 2 districts. They are also continuing to check for any structural damage that may have been caused by the snow. Both the Bend La Pine Schools and Redmond Schools are closed today. Redmond Schools are set to open tomorrow and the Bend La Pine Schools will begin a rolling opening of schools tomorrow with more schools each day of the week. Information concerning both districts can be found online at their respective websites.