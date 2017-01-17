 2nd District Congressman Greg Walden makes several stops in Central Oregon

2nd District Congressman Greg Walden was in Central Oregon yesterday. The Congressman made stops in Bend, Prineville and Madras before heading back to Washington D.C. today. The stop in Prineville was to meet with administrators from the Bonneville Power Administration and local officials about a commitment that BPA made to Crook County surrounding power needs that would help to spur economic growth in the area. Walden wanted to make sure BPA was making good on their word.

