 Safety concerns close Bend La Pine, Redmond and Sisters Schools through Monday

All Bend La Pine, Redmond and Sisters Schools are closed through Monday, as they check district buildings for structural safety following the collapse of the gym yesterday at Kenwood School in Bend. The gym roof fell under the weight of the snow. No one was in the gym at the time. Structural engineers in all 3 districts are verifying that the buildings are safe for students and staff. Bend La Pine Schools have 5 buildings on a watch list that include Buckingham, Jewell, La Pine High School, the admin building and Juniper Elementary. Redmond Schools were watching Lynch Elementary which was the 1st yesterday to shut its doors. Other school districts in the region have stated their schools have been looked at and are safe including Jefferson County 509-J, Crook County and COCC.