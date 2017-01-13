 Juba to resign from Bend La Pine School Board

Bend La Pine School Board member Nori Juba will be stepping down at the end of February. Juba has been on the school board for the past 12 years, says the work he is involved in will be taking him out of the area more often in the upcoming year. Juba’s board seat will be up for election in May. The board voted at last night’s meeting to open the position prior to the election. The board also voted to put a 268 million dollar bond measure before voters in May.