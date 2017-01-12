 Gym Roof collapse at Kenwood school gym in Bend closes all Bend La Pine Schools

The roof collapsed at Highland Magnet at Kenwood School gym prompts emergency closure of all Bend La Pine schools to allow for roof assessments district wide. No one was inside the gym at the time of the roof collapse. Parents of bus riders, your student will be transported to school. Please pick up your student as soon as possible. Checkout using usual attendance systems. Again, please pick up your student as soon as possible. All staff will leave schools and report back home after students are clear of the building. Bend-La Pine Schools classes and activities will be cancelled tomorrow, Friday, January 13 as well.