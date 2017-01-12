 Bend La Pine Schools add 5 days to school calendar

The Bend La Pine Schools have had to make an adjustment in the school calendar to make up for days lost so far this school year due to snow. According to district officials, they will add 5 days, the first of which will be February 3rd and then 4 days at the end of the year from June 19th through the 22nd. The changes and how that affects other days for students and teachers can be found on the district website. https://www.bend.k12.or.us/district/