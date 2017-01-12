 2 big buildings in Bend damaged by the heavy snow

As Central Oregon continues to dig out from the snow we have had 2 more very large structures affected by the weight of the snow on their roofs. The old KorPine Mill Building on Industrial Way collapsed yesterday with the only thing left standing being one of the weight bearing walls. The building is owned by Hooker Creek and there were construction vehicles and RV’s in the facility. Value of the building was estimated at 9 million dollars and the contents at 7 million. The area was taped off and other businesses in the area will have access to their facilities. A 2nd large building, the Federal Express Shipping Center on Jamison in North Bend was also evacuated yesterday as the wall on the north end of the building began to bow in from the excessive weight of the snow. Utilities were turned off and the building deemed unsafe for occupancy.