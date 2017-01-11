 More problems from the snow, school closures

Another day of snow for the High Desert is being called for by the National Weather Service. They are saying we could see snow heavy at times ending later today. The snow has caused problems for everyone from road crews to garbage haulers. Deschutes County setup an emergency operation center to respond to the problems created by the snow. In Crook County, the County Court declared an emergency yesterday asking the state for help in getting some of the roads open to residents in rural areas who have not been able to get supplies or medicine due to the amount of snow blocking them in. More school closures this morning. Bend La Pine schools and Jefferson County 509-J schools are closed as is the Madras Head Start Program.