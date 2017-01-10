 More snow on the way with many schools closed today

Snow continues to hammer the region and the National Weather Service is calling for another foot of snow with the heaviest concentration coming later this afternoon and evening. Along with just trying to get to work and school, fire officials are urging people to clear their roofs off to cut down on the chance of carbon monoxide poisoning and collapsing. City street departments are asking people not to park on the streets to allow them to plow and not block any cars in place. School closures this morning, Bend La Pine Schools, Redmond Schools, Sisters Schools, Crook County, Head Start in Crook and Deschutes County, St. Francis, Trinity Lutheran, all COCC Campuses, OSU-Cascades Campus,7 Peaks, Morning Star, Powell Butte, 3 Sisters Adventist, High Desert Montessori, Reach, St. Thomas in Redmond and Bend Parks and Rec Kids Inc. Culver is open and running on snow routes.