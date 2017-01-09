 Bad weekend on Oregon highways, some schools closed this morning due to the weather

It was a treacherous weekend for those travelling in Oregon and Central Oregon. Snow mixed with freezing rain making the roads very slick. The Oregon State Police reported over 750 accidents in a 36 hour period across the state with 1 fatality north of La Pine on Highway 97 near the intersection of Paulina Lake Road. That accident involved 3 vehicles including 1 semi-truck. The name of the person who died has not been released at this time. The conditions on the highways have led to some school closures this morning. Both the Culver and Jefferson County 509-J schools are closed as is the Madras Head Start. The National Weather Service is calling for another 5-9 inches of snow beginning tomorrow into Wednesday.