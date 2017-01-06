 Problems abound from snow and cold

The snow we have seen has caused several problems to the roofs of commercial buildings and homes. L and S Gardens in La Pine had the roof of one of their greenhouses collapse and the old Woodgrain Millwork Plant in Prineville saw another portion of the plants roof collapse. The plant was closed in 2015 after a similar event. Along with snow related problems, the cold weather has caused for water pipes to burst in homes and businesses in the area and lots of carbon monoxide detectors to go off from their burning fuel source be it wood, gas or oil.