 Digging out from the snow, no schools closed

It was another day of digging out yesterday from the snow that fell this week. With most locations receiving about a foot or more of snow the road crews have been busy in working to keep the streets passable. An avalanche yesterday closed highway 20 around Hogg Rock and there were white out conditions near Government Camp on Highway 26. The carriers at the Redmond Airport were hit with delays and cancellations yesterday. Those looking at flying out this morning should check on their flight status. More time will be needed in getting to work or school this morning. Culver Schools are on their snow routes this morning but open. There are no school closures or delays reported to us .