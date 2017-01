The Bend City Council held its 1st meeting of the year last night swearing in the new council members and electing Casey Roats as Mayor. Roats said he was to make sure that the city’s core services are being taken care of. Among those many service being street maintenance. Sally Russell was sworn in for a 2nd term on the council and elected as mayor pro tem. Also taking the oath were former mayor Bruce Abernathy, Bill Moseley and Justin Livingston.