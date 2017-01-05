 29 year old man in critical condition after being assaulted east of Redmond

Redmond Police are investigating the assault of a man in the area of several homeless camps east of Redmond with the man being taken to St. Charles in Bend in critical condition. According to Redmond Police the 29 year old man was driven to St. Charles in Redmond Tuesday afternoon and was unconscious when he arrived. Staff brought the man back to life who was then taken to St. Charles in Bend by Air Link. The man remains in critical condition. 2 people were interviewed and released pending the outcome of the investigation.