 More snow, most schools closed today

The snow continues to fall across the high desert and won’t stop until later in the day making travel difficult. The National Weather Service has a winter storm warning continuing until 4 this afternoon with another foot of snow possible in many locations. State City and County road crews are doing their best to make the roads passable for those who have to go to work or school. Those flying out of Redmond Airport this morning need to check with their airline carrier about possible delays or cancellations. We do have some school closures this morning. Bend La Pine Schools, Crook County, Sisters, Redmond, Jefferson County 509-J, Gilchrist School, Powell Butte, Waldorf, 7 Peaks, Trinity Lutheran St Francis, 3 Rivers, St. Thomas in Redmond, Morning Star and Head Start in Madras are closed today. All state offices in Klamath and Lake Counties are also closed today.