 More snow, no school closures or delays

It will be a blustery start to the New Year for the kids heading back to school. A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for later this afternoon into tomorrow for 5 to 10 inches of snow. That along with a cold air mass will be with us for a couple of days. We will see single digit temperatures at night possibly dipping below zero in some areas. More time will be needed on your morning commute. We have no school closures or delays reported to us at this time.